The real problem with passing the federal budget

We’re on the brink of yet another government shutdown. If Congress fails to pass legislation to keep the federal government fully up and running past Oct. 1, it would be the country’s fourth shutdown in the last decade.

This has us wondering: Why does passing the federal budget often get so messy?

“Fundamentally, this is a problem of politics,” said Molly Reynolds, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. “It’s not necessarily a problem of the process.”

On the show today, Reynolds explains how the federal budget process is supposed to work, why it often breaks down and why other countries don’t seem to have the same problem. Plus, how we can make the process smoother, given the Congress we’ve got.

Then, we’ll get into why the Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon and how it might shape what “monopoly” means in this day and age. Plus, is President Joe Biden’s footwear really worth a headline?

Later, how one listener is thinking about the kind of change our democracy needs. And, a Jekyll and Hyde-style mix-up involving a popular California university.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

