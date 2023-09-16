How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

The quest for a perfect smile
Sep 15, 2023
Episode 1005

The quest for a perfect smile

ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images
Plus, some thoughts on socks with sandals.

Celebrities are starting to have eerily similar smiles — flawlessly straight and pearly white teeth. But what’s the cost behind those perfect smiles? We’ll talk about yet another unrealistic beauty standard and the rise of the cosmetic dentistry industry. And the Roman Empire might be a thing of the past, but it seems that many men are still fascinated by it. We’ll get into some reasons why the ancient world power is engrained in our minds. Then, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty to settle some fashion debates.

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’re a fan of our livestreams, we think you’ll enjoy Marketplace’s new video series, “Burning Questions,” from the team behind “How We Survive.” If you’ve been curious about solutions to the climate crisis, give it a watch!

