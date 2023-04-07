The problem with Clarence Thomas’ luxe vacays

A ProPublica investigation found that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has secretly been taking luxury vacations for more than two decades on a billionaire Republican donor’s dime. We’ll explain why these undisclosed gifts could be a serious ethical breach. Plus, guest host Sabri Ben-Achour, our resident plant expert, shares news of a rare corpse flower bloom in New York City. And, a Lizzo cameo.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to webbyawards.com.