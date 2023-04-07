Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The problem with Clarence Thomas’ luxe vacays
Apr 6, 2023
Episode 897

The problem with Clarence Thomas’ luxe vacays

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Yachts, resorts, private jets. Oh my!

A ProPublica investigation found that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has secretly been taking luxury vacations for more than two decades on a billionaire Republican donor’s dime. We’ll explain why these undisclosed gifts could be a serious ethical breach. Plus, guest host Sabri Ben-Achour, our resident plant expert, shares news of a rare corpse flower bloom in New York City. And, a Lizzo cameo.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to webbyawards.com.

