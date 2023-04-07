The problem with Clarence Thomas’ luxe vacays
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A ProPublica investigation found that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has secretly been taking luxury vacations for more than two decades on a billionaire Republican donor’s dime. We’ll explain why these undisclosed gifts could be a serious ethical breach. Plus, guest host Sabri Ben-Achour, our resident plant expert, shares news of a rare corpse flower bloom in New York City. And, a Lizzo cameo.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Clarence Thomas Secretly Accepted Luxury Trips From GOP Donor” from ProPublica
- “Airbus to Double Production in China as It Moves Ahead With New Orders” from The New York Times
- “Airbus widens its lead over Boeing in China with plans for second finishing line there” from CNN Business
- “Corpse flower blooms at New York Botanical Garden” from CBS News
- “Lizzo ‘Cried All Day’ After Nabbing ‘The Mandalorian’ Role” from Billboard
“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to webbyawards.com.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.