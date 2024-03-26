The political and economic power of white evangelicals

Today we’re talking about a key voting bloc in this year’s elections: white evangelical Christian voters. After backing former President Trump in both 2016 and 2020, white evangelicals have helped him become the current presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

NPR’s Sarah McCammon witnessed the relationship between Trump and white evangelicals take shape while reporting on the 2016 election. As someone who was raised in the evangelical church and later left it, McCammon has a distinct perspective on that relationship, which she describes in her new book, “The Exvangelicals.”

“I cite some of my Christian school textbooks that paint this kind of glowing image of America as this specially chosen Christian nation, rhetoric that seems to be on the ascent today. And Donald Trump tapped into that,” McCammon said.

On the show today, McCammon discusses white evangelical support for Trump, her personal journey leaving evangelicalism and the economic systems built around the evangelical movement.

