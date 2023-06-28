The origins of the Fed’s 2% inflation target

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell has made it very clear that he’s laser-focused on bringing inflation back down to the central bank’s target rate of 2% annually.

But why is reaching that specific number such a big deal? And where did the 2% target come from?

“It’s important because economies work better when there’s less uncertainty. … If people aren’t clear about what policymakers are trying to do, that leads to all kinds of uncertainties,” said David Wilcox, economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and director of U.S. economic research at Bloomberg Economics.

On the show today, Wilcox explains why it’s important for central banks to have a target inflation rate in the first place, how the Fed landed on 2% in particular and whether that target rate should be lifted in today’s economy. Plus, some monetary policy pro tips!

In the news, the Supreme Court considered a legal theory that had gained traction with Republicans and kicked it to the curb. We’ll get into what that might mean for future elections. And, an EV company went the SPAC route, and it didn’t turn out well.

Then, listeners sound off on “Star Wars” and a Rubik’s Cube TV series. Plus, a self-described rum nerd makes us smarter about the misunderstood spirit.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Kimberly Adams with manager Maggie DiGiovanni at Inside Passage in Seattle. (Courtesy Adams)

