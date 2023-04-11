The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The new wave of AI tools is changing us
Apr 11, 2023
Episode 900

The new wave of AI tools is changing us

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images
Exhibit A: Pope in a Balenciaga coat.

In the span of just a few months, tech companies have released a plethora of new artificial intelligence products that are already influencing our digital lives. It all seems to be happening really, really fast, and it has us wondering: Are we at an inflection point with AI?

“I do think it rises to that level of the printing press or the internet, where it’s this tool that fundamentally shapes everything we do, how we think, how we interact with the world. So, I kind of see it influencing everything that happens going forward,” said Kyle Chayka, technology and culture writer at The New Yorker.

On the show today: How some folks are starting to use AI tools in their day-to-day lives, what ChatGPT can and can’t do well (yet), and why toying around with chatbots or image generators might help us feel a little less afraid of AI technologies. Plus, why it’s a big deal that so many of us fell for the viral AI-generated photo of the pope in a Balenciaga coat.

In the News Fix: The tech community is divided over how to safely develop new AI tools, and the federal government is jumping into the debate by taking early steps toward AI policy recommendations. Plus, what you need to know about charging your phone in public.

Later, one listener shares what ChatGPT had to say about “Make Me Smart.” And another listener tells us what they got wrong about a little-known side effect of eating asparagus.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We’ve been nominated for the Webbys! Help us bring home a win for the best business podcast. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to marketplace.org/votemms.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:31 PM PDT
27:41
4:37 PM PDT
25:12
1:37 PM PDT
1:50
7:31 AM PDT
8:55
2:35 AM PDT
7:10
Apr 5, 2023
36:10
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Why streaming networks love a good background show
Why streaming networks love a good background show
Pickleball’s popularity presents equity challenges for city governments
Pickleball’s popularity presents equity challenges for city governments
Climate change is making spring pothole season worse, stretching local government budgets
Climate change is making spring pothole season worse, stretching local government budgets
What Tupperware’s money problems say about direct selling 
What Tupperware’s money problems say about direct selling 

Need some Econ 101?

Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!

Sign me up!