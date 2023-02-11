Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The national debt is getting pricey
Feb 10, 2023
Episode 859

The national debt is getting pricey

Stefani Reynolds/AFP Getty Images
And it's adding fuel to the debate over the debt ceiling.

Inflation has hit American consumers hard over the last couple of years. But we’re not the only ones feeling the pinch. The government is too. We’ll talk about the ways inflation is affecting the national debt. Then, there may be more to impostor syndrome than we initially thought. Plus, we play a Super Bowl-themed round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

