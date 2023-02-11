and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
The national debt is getting pricey
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Inflation has hit American consumers hard over the last couple of years. But we’re not the only ones feeling the pinch. The government is too. We’ll talk about the ways inflation is affecting the national debt. Then, there may be more to impostor syndrome than we initially thought. Plus, we play a Super Bowl-themed round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Fed’s Inflation Fight Pushes Up Cost of U.S. Debt” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Why Everyone Feels Like They’re Faking It” from The New Yorker
- “I Won’t Be Watching the Super Bowl Because I Think Football Is Too Dangerous to Exist” from Teen Vogue
- “‘The Ship Beneath the Ice’ Review: Endurance Found” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Move Over Crypto, Booze Ads Are Flooding the Super Bowl” from Bloomberg
- “Super Bowl LVII halftime show features Rihanna” from Axios
- “Former NFL players are suing the league over denied disability benefits” from NPR
- “Millions plan to call out sick Monday after the ‘Big Game’” from WHNT/CBS
Now through Valentine’s Day, show off your love of Make Me Smart by grabbing an Investor T-shirt when you donate $5/month. https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.