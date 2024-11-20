The myth America exported to the world

Today we’re talking about American exceptionalism, the idea that the United States is a uniquely virtuous nation and a “shining city on a hill.” It’s a belief that’s long shaped how the U.S. acts on the global stage and how Americans see themselves, the economy and democracy.

In the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election, many Americans are questioning the idea of exceptionalism.

Journalist Suzy Hansen challenges the notion of American exceptionalism in her book “Notes on a Foreign Country: An American Abroad in a Post-American World.”

“Is this really the best ideology and the best philosophy for a people to have?” Hansen said. “Because it is inevitably disappointing. Increasingly, we have this situation where you are no longer going to make more money than your father or your mother did. The promise of America in that way is dying.”

On the show today, Hansen explains where the idea of American exceptionalism comes from, how it has shaped today’s world, and why many Americans are disillusioned with it. Plus, is a new version of national pride the answer to the pitfalls of American exceptionalism?

Then, we’ll get into the creative ways the European Union is preparing for President-elect Donald Trump’s promised tariffs. And, the law of supply and demand may derail Trump’s plan to boost U.S. oil production.

Later, perspectives from an American abroad and thoughts on mandatory national service. Plus, a civil rights lawyer discovers how a temporary administration can leave a lasting impact.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

