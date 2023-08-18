My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

The misunderstood Inflation Reduction Act
Aug 17, 2023
The misunderstood Inflation Reduction Act

Plus, Treasury chief Yellen's magic mushroom experience.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the beating heart of the president’s new “Bidenomics” slogan. The trouble is, many Americans don’t know what’s in the gargantuan piece of legislation. We’ll hear what President Joe Biden had to say on the law’s one-year anniversary and explain why he is struggling to get credit for the strong economy. And, we’ll get into how the new culture of remote work is shifting the purpose of downtowns. Plus, we’ll play a round of Name That Tune, economic anthem-style.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

