The misunderstood Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act is the beating heart of the president’s new “Bidenomics” slogan. The trouble is, many Americans don’t know what’s in the gargantuan piece of legislation. We’ll hear what President Joe Biden had to say on the law’s one-year anniversary and explain why he is struggling to get credit for the strong economy. And, we’ll get into how the new culture of remote work is shifting the purpose of downtowns. Plus, we’ll play a round of Name That Tune, economic anthem-style.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act on first anniversary” from Reuters
- “Biden’s approval rating on the economy stagnates, AP-NORC poll shows” from AP News
- “San Francisco struggles with downtown recovery” from Marketplace
- “New York Plans to Open Parts of Midtown Manhattan to Housing” from The New York Times
- “Janet Yellen explains her ‘magic mushroom’ experience in China” from CNN Business
- “The economic anthem of the moment depends on how you read the data” from Marketplace
- “Marketplace: Your Economic Anthems” on Spotify
