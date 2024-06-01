The long game of high interest rates
The latest data from the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure hinted that inflation is cooling. But the Fed is still on guard, meaning higher interest rates for longer than many had expected. We’ll get into how that will likely be felt differently by Americans at opposite ends of the income spectrum. Then, we’ll get into the risky return of zero-down mortgages. Plus, we’ll weigh in on Chevy Malibus and merch during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Inflation Remains Steady, With Signs of Further Cooling” from The New York Times
- “Zero-down mortgages are making a comeback” from CNN
- “CFPB Launches Inquiry into Junk Fees in Mortgage Closing Costs” from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- “GM to discontinue the Chevy Malibu later this year” from Marketplace
- “Zoom cashiers may signal a new era of digital offshoring and remote work” from Marketplace
- “Venice’s new admission fee cannot curb overtourism” from The Economist
- “Chobani Yogurt Founder Buys Anchor Brewing Company” from The New York Times
- “The End of Merch” from GQ
