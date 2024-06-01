A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The long game of high interest rates
May 31, 2024
Episode 1172

The long game of high interest rates

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Plus, Kai's prediction for future interest rate cuts.

The latest data from the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure hinted that inflation is cooling. But the Fed is still on guard, meaning higher interest rates for longer than many had expected. We’ll get into how that will likely be felt differently by Americans at opposite ends of the income spectrum. Then, we’ll get into the risky return of zero-down mortgages. Plus, we’ll weigh in on Chevy Malibus and merch during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:36 PM PDT
24:18
4:48 PM PDT
29:22
2:10 PM PDT
1:05
7:41 AM PDT
9:09
May 31, 2024
13:56
May 28, 2024
28:14
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
Israel-Hamas War
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy
Israel-Hamas War
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy