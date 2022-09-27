Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The home care worker shortage just got worse
Sep 26, 2022
Episode 780

The home care worker shortage just got worse

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And money can't really help you.

More seniors are aging at home, alone. Today, we’ll explain why the home care worker shortage just went from bad to worse and why we likely blew a chance to fix it. Then, how a 100-year-old law is getting in the way of Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona. Plus, spooky airplane sounds. And what’s that really bright star in the sky? Grab your binoculars. You won’t want to miss this!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

With the midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate today.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:57 PM PDT
17:39
4:15 PM PDT
28:08
1:32 PM PDT
1:50
7:31 AM PDT
6:52
Sep 26, 2022
7:40
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Why investors are bailing on the UK
Why investors are bailing on the UK
Global markets are tanking because they see signs that the global economy is tanking
Global markets are tanking because they see signs that the global economy is tanking
When it comes to health apps, don't count on HIPAA to protect your medical info
When it comes to health apps, don't count on HIPAA to protect your medical info
Cory Doctorow: Tech companies squeeze artists for profit in "chokepoint capitalism" 
Marketplace Tech
Cory Doctorow: Tech companies squeeze artists for profit in "chokepoint capitalism" 