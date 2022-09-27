The home care worker shortage just got worse
More seniors are aging at home, alone. Today, we’ll explain why the home care worker shortage just went from bad to worse and why we likely blew a chance to fix it. Then, how a 100-year-old law is getting in the way of Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona. Plus, spooky airplane sounds. And what’s that really bright star in the sky? Grab your binoculars. You won’t want to miss this!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Seniors are stuck home alone as health aides flee for higher-paying jobs” from The Washington Post
- “Storm-ravaged Puerto Rico calls on Washington to allow ship carrying fuel to dock” from NBC News
- “Women now outnumber men in the U.S. college-educated labor force” from Pew Research Center
- “People are fleeing Puerto Rico, Guam and every other U.S. territory. What gives?” from The Washington Post
- “Ghoulish moans are haunting the intercoms of American Airlines flights” from The Washington Post
- “Jupiter’s Exceptionally Close Opposition” from Sky & Telescope
- This tweet about the National Intelligence Manager for Aviation seal caught our attention
- Video: “DART’s Impact with Asteroid Dimorphos”
