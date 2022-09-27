The home care worker shortage just got worse

More seniors are aging at home, alone. Today, we’ll explain why the home care worker shortage just went from bad to worse and why we likely blew a chance to fix it. Then, how a 100-year-old law is getting in the way of Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona. Plus, spooky airplane sounds. And what’s that really bright star in the sky? Grab your binoculars. You won’t want to miss this!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

With the midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate today.