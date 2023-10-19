The “for-profit” in our health care system is showing

COVID-19 drug Paxlovid will soon hit the commercial market, and it won’t be cheap. We’ll talk about what the change means for patients and the drug’s accessibility. Plus, drone drug delivery is coming to certain rural communities. Also, in one woman’s case, a new pet is just what the doctor ordered.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.