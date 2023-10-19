Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

The “for-profit” in our health care system is showing
Oct 18, 2023
Episode 1028

The "for-profit" in our health care system is showing

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Plus, a Halloween candy chat.

COVID-19 drug Paxlovid will soon hit the commercial market, and it won’t be cheap. We’ll talk about what the change means for patients and the drug’s accessibility. Plus, drone drug delivery is coming to certain rural communities. Also, in one woman’s case, a new pet is just what the doctor ordered.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

