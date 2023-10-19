The “for-profit” in our health care system is showing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid will soon hit the commercial market, and it won’t be cheap. We’ll talk about what the change means for patients and the drug’s accessibility. Plus, drone drug delivery is coming to certain rural communities. Also, in one woman’s case, a new pet is just what the doctor ordered.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Introducing “How We Survive: The Worth of Water”‘ from Marketplace
- “Pfizer Prices Covid Drug Paxlovid at $1,400 for a Five-Day Course” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Price of lifesaving Covid-19 antiviral Paxlovid expected to rise next year, raising concerns about access” from CNN
- “Rite Aid’s bankruptcy reflects how much drugstores have changed” from Marketplace
- “Biden administration announces ‘largest ever’ investment in US electric grid” from The Verge
- “Amazon begins delivering medications by drone in Texas” from CNBC
- “Robin Sipes was feeling sad. Her doctor prescribed her a cat.” from The Washington Post
- “Here are the Top 10 most popular Halloween candies, according to Instacart” from CBS News
Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.