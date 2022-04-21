Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The Federal Reserve isn’t setting your mortgage rate
Apr 20, 2022
Episode 646

The Federal Reserve isn’t setting your mortgage rate

Plus, how does the U.S. pick where to settle incoming refugees?

It’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and we’re still thinking hard about the ways Federal Reserve decisions trickle down into our everyday economies (or don’t). One listener wondered why mortgage rates have climbed so much higher than the Federal Reserve’s single interest rate increase, and another wonders why banks and credit card companies don’t raise their own interest rates instead of waiting for the Fed. We’ll also follow up on yesterday’s deep dive with a question about how refugees who come to the United States get placed where they do and we’ll explain how Elon Musk made it to the top rank of the world’s richest people.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Do you have a question for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday? Send a voice memo or email to makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART (508-827-6278).

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

