The Federal Reserve isn’t setting your mortgage rate

It’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and we’re still thinking hard about the ways Federal Reserve decisions trickle down into our everyday economies (or don’t). One listener wondered why mortgage rates have climbed so much higher than the Federal Reserve’s single interest rate increase, and another wonders why banks and credit card companies don’t raise their own interest rates instead of waiting for the Fed. We’ll also follow up on yesterday’s deep dive with a question about how refugees who come to the United States get placed where they do and we’ll explain how Elon Musk made it to the top rank of the world’s richest people.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “What the Fed’s move could mean for mortgage interest rates” from Marketplace
- “How Banks Set Interest Rates on Your Loans” from Investopedia
- “Tesla’s Elon Musk drives past Jeff Bezos in Forbes’ list of billionaires” from Sky News
- Elon Musk’s immense wealth — from emeralds to PayPal, SpaceX and Tesla from The Independent
Do you have a question for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday? Send a voice memo or email to makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART (508-827-6278).
