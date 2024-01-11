Make Me SmartGolden PromisesMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The federal budget loop de loop
Jan 11, 2024
Episode 1075

The federal budget loop de loop

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Here we go again!

We’re approaching a partial government shutdown, again. We’ll get into why it feels like we’re back at square one and where Congress goes next. And, we’ll explain why the panel blowout during an Alaskan Airlines flight is a big problem for Boeing, despite its strong position in the market. Plus, what bitcoin exchange-traded funds mean for the future of crypto and Nikki Haley’s Social Security plan.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for our first Economics on Tap of 2024! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

