The federal budget loop de loop
We’re approaching a partial government shutdown, again. We’ll get into why it feels like we’re back at square one and where Congress goes next. And, we’ll explain why the panel blowout during an Alaskan Airlines flight is a big problem for Boeing, despite its strong position in the market. Plus, what bitcoin exchange-traded funds mean for the future of crypto and Nikki Haley’s Social Security plan.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
