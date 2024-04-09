Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

The EV market’s growing pains
Apr 9, 2024
The EV market’s growing pains

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, Tesla's place in the future of electric vehicles.

There’s a lot of buzz about a slowdown in the electric vehicle market. EV sales, while still growing, are not accelerating at the pace of just a few years ago. At the same time, EV makers from Tesla to General Motors and Ford are pushing back their EV plans. So what gives?

“The infrastructure we have right now really favors gas cars. And without boosting the EV infrastructure, there’s just not going to be the demand that automakers will need in order to produce cars here,” said Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer.

On the show today, Meyer explains what’s really happening with the EV market in the U.S., what it will take to rev it back up, competition from China and whether the Joe Biden administration’s moves will be enough to help domestic EV producers pull ahead.

Then, can robots make the meatpacking industry safer? And why the U.S. needs a new electric grid, fast!

Later, one listener’s experience as an “exvangelical” and another listener’s proof that dogs know what we’re saying. Plus, in celebration of Monday’s solar eclipse, a planetary scientist answers the Make Me Smart question.

Theodore’s very smart dog Lucy (Courtesy Theodore Eberts)

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

