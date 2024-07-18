The elephant in the room at the RNC
This week Sean O’Brien became the first ever president of the Teamsters union to speak at the Republican National Convention. We’ll explain why this ruffled some feathers and what it could mean for the relationship between unions and the Democratic Party. And, we’ll get into how the lock-in effect is shaping today’s housing market and why the Federal Reserve won’t wait for inflation to fall to 2% before lowering interest rates. Plus, when it comes to avoiding online misinformation while a crisis unfolds,
patience is a virtue.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Sean O’Brien: Why a union president crossed partisan lines for a starring role at Trump’s RNC” from CNN
- “A Teamsters Boss Delivers Rare Speech to R.N.C.” from The New York Times
- “First-time homebuyers are a growing share of the market” from Marketplace
- “We fact-checked some of the rumors spreading online about the Trump assassination attempt” from Reuters
- “How to Avoid Online Misinformation After Political Violence” from Marketplace Tech
- “CPI inflation report June 2024” from CNBC
- “Interest rates may work like a ‘Jedi mind trick’ to drive price trends” from Marketplace
