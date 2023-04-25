The economic consequences of anti-trans legislation

Today we’re talking about the wave of anti-trans legislation that lawmakers are pushing through at virtually all levels of government.

Over 500 bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community have been introduced this year alone — that’s a record number. But, this trend isn’t totally new.

“Every now and then we see a resurgence in pushing back against LGBTQ people and in trying to restrict rights,” said independent journalist and trans rights activist Erin Reed. “We saw it in the ’90s. We saw it in the early 2000s, when 32 constitutional amendments were passed targeting gay marriage. And I think we’re seeing that again now, with a sustained fear campaign around the trans community.”

On the show today, Reed breaks down the swath of legislation seeking to restrict the rights of trans people, what gender-affirming care actually means and the political and economic implications of these bills. Plus, what gives Reed hope for the future of the trans community in the United States.

In the News Fix: Guest host Amy Scott discusses the latest trends in the housing market, including what’s happening with home prices and new construction. Plus, new research looks at how ChatGPT impacts employee productivity. We’ll get into how creative industries might grapple with AI tools in the workplace.

Later, one listener shares how volunteering unexpectedly changed their life. Plus, a tip for cat lovers. And, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from Yanely Espinal, host of Marketplace’s new “Financially Inclined” podcast.

