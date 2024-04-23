Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

The dollar store dilemma
Apr 23, 2024
Episode 1145

The dollar store dilemma

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Why dollar store chains are growing and dying all at once.

Several American dollar store chains have been down bad these days. Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and 99 Cents Only have all recently announced store closures. On the other hand, Dollar General is poised to expand.

This has us wondering: What’s going on with the dollar store business model? Has today’s inflationary economy broken it?

“Dollar stores have been expanding significantly over the last 20 years … we’re talking about 50,000 stores. So it’s the end of a wave,” said Sandro Steinbach, professor of agribusiness and applied economics at North Dakota State University.

On the show today, Steinbach explains the economics behind dollar stores, how they keep prices so low, and the impact they have on different communities.

Then, we’ll discuss privacy risks while using popular dating apps, and the settlement reached in the Larry Nassar abuse case.

Later, what the Australian kids’ show “Bluey” can teach us about the economy. And, one listener was wrong about the history of U.S. trade deficits.

Here’s everything we talked about:

