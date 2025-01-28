Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

The Cuban dispatch
Jan 27, 2025
Episode 1318

The Cuban dispatch

Many classic car parts are inaccessible in Cuba due to the U.S. trade embargo. Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
Kimberly joins us from Cuba and shares thoughts and insights on the island's economy.

On today’s episode, Kimberly takes us along her trip to Cuba, a country that remains under strict U.S. economic sanctions. She explains some unique aspects of the Cuban economy, from how the currency works to the island’s complicated past as a colonial outpost for sugar plantations. Plus, the ingredients that make the Cuban mojito special.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Kimberly and a group of fellow travelers at Ernest Hemingway’s house in Havana, Cuba. 
Kimberly at Hotel Nacional de Cuba.

Got a question or comment for us? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

