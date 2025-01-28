The Cuban dispatch
On today’s episode, Kimberly takes us along her trip to Cuba, a country that remains under strict U.S. economic sanctions. She explains some unique aspects of the Cuban economy, from how the currency works to the island’s complicated past as a colonial outpost for sugar plantations. Plus, the ingredients that make the Cuban mojito special.
- “Cuba predicts 1% growth in 2025 after dismal year, economy minister says” from Reuters
- “How U.S. sanctions and a Communist government caused Cuba’s power crisis” from NPR
- “Biden’s move to remove Cuba from terror list continues ‘yo-yo’ policy likely to be reversed by Trump” from The Conversation
- “How Cuba’s sugar industry has been ground into dust” from Al Jazeera
