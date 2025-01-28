The Cuban dispatch

On today’s episode, Kimberly takes us along her trip to Cuba, a country that remains under strict U.S. economic sanctions. She explains some unique aspects of the Cuban economy, from how the currency works to the island’s complicated past as a colonial outpost for sugar plantations. Plus, the ingredients that make the Cuban mojito special.

Kimberly and a group of fellow travelers at Ernest Hemingway’s house in Havana, Cuba.

Kimberly at Hotel Nacional de Cuba.

