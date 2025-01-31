Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

The Cuban dispatch II
Jan 30, 2025
Episode 1320

The Cuban dispatch II

Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
Kimberly shares more insights on the Cuban economy in light of policy moves by President Trump.

On the show today, we check in with Kimberly to hear more about her adventures in Cuba, a country that’s back in the news thanks to President Donald Trump’s commitment to establish a massive migrant detention facility at Guantánamo Bay. We’ll explain how Trump’s promised crackdown on immigration could affect the Cuban economy. Plus, more on how Cubans have managed to make do under a strict U.S. trade embargo, from dealing with medicine shortages to navigating a pandemic without Zoom.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

A sign with multicolored text reads "Tumba El Bloqueo" repeatedly. The sign stands on grass near a tall building and an empty yellow coco-taxi.
This sign in Havana’s Revolution Square protests the ongoing U.S. trade embargo against Cuba. (Courtesy Kimberly Adams)

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

