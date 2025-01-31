The Cuban dispatch II
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
On the show today, we check in with Kimberly to hear more about her adventures in Cuba, a country that’s back in the news thanks to President Donald Trump’s commitment to establish a massive migrant detention facility at Guantánamo Bay. We’ll explain how Trump’s promised crackdown on immigration could affect the Cuban economy. Plus, more on how Cubans have managed to make do under a strict U.S. trade embargo, from dealing with medicine shortages to navigating a pandemic without Zoom.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump Says U.S. Will Hold Migrants at Guantánamo Bay” from The New York Times
- “Timeline: U.S.-Cuba Relations” from the Council on Foreign Relations
- “Trump moves to end refugee resettlement and parole for Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans” from The Miami Herald
Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.