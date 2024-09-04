The crypto election

This year alone, cryptocurrency companies have spent over $119 million on pro-crypto candidates in federal races across the country. That’s almost half of all corporate money spent on this year’s election.

But can all this crypto money really sway elections?

“The crypto industry views this election as an existential threat, frankly,” said Lee Reiners, crypto policy expert at the Duke Financial Economics Center. “And I think that is proven by the amount of money that they are pouring into this cycle.”

On the show today, Reiners explains what the crypto industry is hoping to accomplish with its election spending, the myth behind the “crypto-vote” and why former President Donald Trump is vying to become the “crypto-president.”

Then, we’ll get into the U.S. government’s big penny problem. And, biotech and pharmaceutical real estate has fallen out of fashion. It’s adding to commercial real estate’s growing vacancy dilemma.

Later, Boeing’s history in the spaceflight sector, and more to celebrate as the Paralympics continue. Plus, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from a listener who’s heard a lot of Marketplace radio credits.

