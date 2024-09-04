Breaking GroundOlympics 2024I've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The crypto election
Sep 3, 2024
Episode 1234

The crypto election

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
The industry is spending big. But can it really swing the election?

This year alone, cryptocurrency companies have spent over $119 million on pro-crypto candidates in federal races across the country. That’s almost half of all corporate money spent on this year’s election.

But can all this crypto money really sway elections?

“The crypto industry views this election as an existential threat, frankly,” said Lee Reiners, crypto policy expert at the Duke Financial Economics Center. “And I think that is proven by the amount of money that they are pouring into this cycle.”

On the show today, Reiners explains what the crypto industry is hoping to accomplish with its election spending, the myth behind the “crypto-vote” and why former President Donald Trump is vying to become the “crypto-president.”

Then, we’ll get into the U.S. government’s big penny problem. And, biotech and pharmaceutical real estate has fallen out of fashion. It’s adding to commercial real estate’s growing vacancy dilemma.

Later, Boeing’s history in the spaceflight sector, and more to celebrate as the Paralympics continue. Plus, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from a listener who’s heard a lot of Marketplace radio credits.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:26 PM PDT
37:13
4:34 PM PDT
25:55
7:42 AM PDT
8:44
3:06 AM PDT
8:53
3:00 AM PDT
4:11
Aug 30, 2024
15:41
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Why investment in public pools took a dive
Why investment in public pools took a dive
At Dollar General, sales of "consumable" goods are up. But profits are down.
At Dollar General, sales of "consumable" goods are up. But profits are down.
Why are there so many adult retailers off of highways?
Why are there so many adult retailers off of highways?
This is how an Olympian makes money between Games
"This Is Uncomfortable" Newsletter
This is how an Olympian makes money between Games