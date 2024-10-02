Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

The connection between fast fashion and drug trafficking
Oct 2, 2024
Episode 1254

The connection between fast fashion and drug trafficking

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
And Kai makes a small confession.

A 2016 trade law has made it easier for fast-fashion companies like Temu and Shein to ship massive volumes of cheap clothes to customers in the United States. Now drug traffickers are exploiting that same law to import fentanyl ingredients. We’ll get into it. And, Kai watched last night’s vice presidential debate after all. The hosts share their takeaways. Plus, a story about repurposing old newspaper boxes takes us to nostalgia central.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

