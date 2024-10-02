The connection between fast fashion and drug trafficking
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A 2016 trade law has made it easier for fast-fashion companies like Temu and Shein to ship massive volumes of cheap clothes to customers in the United States. Now drug traffickers are exploiting that same law to import fentanyl ingredients. We’ll get into it. And, Kai watched last night’s vice presidential debate after all. The hosts share their takeaways. Plus, a story about repurposing old newspaper boxes takes us to nostalgia central.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How fentanyl traffickers are exploiting a U.S. trade law” from Reuters
- “Takeaways from the VP debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz” from AP News
- “People fill old newspaper boxes with movies, call it ‘Free Blockbuster’” from The Washington Post
We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.