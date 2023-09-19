Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The clash of Bidenomics and MAGAnomics
Sep 19, 2023
Episode 1007

The clash of Bidenomics and MAGAnomics

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Two competing visions for the U.S. economy.

President Biden is pitting his plan for the U.S. economy against so-called ‘MAGAnomics’, the economic ideas that defined the Trump era.

Mark Blyth, a political economist at Brown University, said the clash is all about who wins and who loses as the U.S. decarbonizes.

“When we think about the election that’s coming up, think less about the personalities and think about it as a clash of business models,” said Blyth.

On the show today, Blyth explains what Bidenomics actually means and why it’s not the easiest message to sell to voters. Plus, how the United States let go of its industrial base and what it will take to re-industrialize for a clean energy future.

Then, strikes across the country are putting President Biden’s pro-union reputation to the test. And, we’ll get into what rising oil prices could mean for the Fed and the American consumer.

Later, a listener’s perspective on why many Americans don’t feel the economy is all that strong. Plus, a bonus fantasy writing vocab lesson. And, the thing you probably didn’t know about cows.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

A listener’s cow munching on a tree. (Courtesy Maggie in Okeechobee, FL)

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:34 PM PDT
26:17
3:33 PM PDT
30:32
1:58 PM PDT
1:41
7:51 AM PDT
7:39
3:19 AM PDT
8:53
3:00 AM PDT
27:00
Sep 13, 2023
22:56
The tipped minimum wage has origins in slavery
Settling the Bill
The tipped minimum wage has origins in slavery
Facial recognition startup Clearview AI could change privacy as we know it
Shelf Life
Facial recognition startup Clearview AI could change privacy as we know it
Is a four-day workweek possible for blue-collar workers?
Is a four-day workweek possible for blue-collar workers?
How presidential candidates are talking about tech on the campaign trail
Marketplace Tech
How presidential candidates are talking about tech on the campaign trail