The clash of Bidenomics and MAGAnomics

President Biden is pitting his plan for the U.S. economy against so-called ‘MAGAnomics’, the economic ideas that defined the Trump era.

Mark Blyth, a political economist at Brown University, said the clash is all about who wins and who loses as the U.S. decarbonizes.

“When we think about the election that’s coming up, think less about the personalities and think about it as a clash of business models,” said Blyth.

On the show today, Blyth explains what Bidenomics actually means and why it’s not the easiest message to sell to voters. Plus, how the United States let go of its industrial base and what it will take to re-industrialize for a clean energy future.

Then, strikes across the country are putting President Biden’s pro-union reputation to the test. And, we’ll get into what rising oil prices could mean for the Fed and the American consumer.

Later, a listener’s perspective on why many Americans don’t feel the economy is all that strong. Plus, a bonus fantasy writing vocab lesson. And, the thing you probably didn’t know about cows.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

A listener’s cow munching on a tree. (Courtesy Maggie in Okeechobee, FL)

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.