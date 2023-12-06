Taking the pulse of the U.S. bond market

Today we’re geeking out over the bond market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has dropped from a few weeks ago and now sits close to 4.1%. We’ll unpack what a bond market rally could mean for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision-making as well as for the average American. Plus, what happens when someone says they intend to abuse their power? We’ll get into former President Donald Trump’s remarks at an Iowa town hall last night.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Give what you can to keep “Make Me Smart” going strong in 2024: support.marketplace.org/smart-sn