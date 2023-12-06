Taking the pulse of the U.S. bond market
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Today we’re geeking out over the bond market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has dropped from a few weeks ago and now sits close to 4.1%. We’ll unpack what a bond market rally could mean for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision-making as well as for the average American. Plus, what happens when someone says they intend to abuse their power? We’ll get into former President Donald Trump’s remarks at an Iowa town hall last night.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “United States Rates & Bonds” from Bloomberg
- “Former House speaker Kevin McCarthy to resign from Congress at end of year” from The Guardian
- “Tuberville drops hold on military promotions” from NPR
- “Trump’s ‘dictator’ remark jolts the 2024 campaign — and tests his GOP rivals on debate day” from Politico
- “She spent a month trying to help stray dog whose head was stuck in a jug” from The Washington Post
- “Woman who threw Chipotle order at worker can work off jail time at fast food restaurant” from Fox8
- Sailor Cole Brauer on Instagram
Give what you can to keep “Make Me Smart” going strong in 2024: support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.