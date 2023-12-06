Financially InclinedMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Taking the pulse of the U.S. bond market
Dec 6, 2023
Episode 1061

Taking the pulse of the U.S. bond market

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, fast food service as punishment.

Today we’re geeking out over the bond market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has dropped from a few weeks ago and now sits close to 4.1%. We’ll unpack what a bond market rally could mean for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision-making as well as for the average American. Plus, what happens when someone says they intend to abuse their power? We’ll get into former President Donald Trump’s remarks at an Iowa town hall last night.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Gender gap in STEM persists among Gen Z
Gender gap in STEM persists among Gen Z
What we can learn from U.S. cities where homelessness is trending downward
What we can learn from U.S. cities where homelessness is trending downward
Regional theater is the "engine" behind much of arts and entertainment. It's also in crisis.
Regional theater is the "engine" behind much of arts and entertainment. It's also in crisis.
After the podcast industry boom and bust, what's next?
After the podcast industry boom and bust, what's next?