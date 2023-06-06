The real story behind the red-blue hiring divide
Hiring data shows that Republican-leaning states have been consistently hiring faster than Democratic-leaning states, and it’s been that way since before the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll unpack the trend and get into the relationship between hiring and job growth. Plus, an inclusive running club is making us smile. And, are we handing out five-star reviews too freely?
- “Why are red states hiring so much faster than blue states?” from The Washington Post
- “Oklahoma Approves First Religious Charter School in the U.S.” from The New York Times
- “A $1.5 Trillion Backstop for Homebuyers Props Up Banks Instead” from Bloomberg
- “Carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere surge, hit a new all-time high” from The Washington Post
- “Martinus Evans, of Slow AF Run Club, Wants to Make Running Everyone’s Sport” from The New York Times
- Customer Ratings Have Become Meaningless. Americans are handing out perfect Uber and Airbnb scores. from The Wall Street Journal
