The real story behind the red-blue hiring divide
Jun 5, 2023
Episode 938

The real story behind the red-blue hiring divide

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
A reminder to be cautious with data points.

Hiring data shows that Republican-leaning states have been consistently hiring faster than Democratic-leaning states, and it’s been that way since before the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll unpack the trend and get into the relationship between hiring and job growth. Plus, an inclusive running club is making us smile. And, are we handing out five-star reviews too freely?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

