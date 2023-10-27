Spending cuts aren’t the only answer to the budget deficit

There’s been a lot of talk about the ever-growing U.S. federal deficit lately. That discussion has largely revolved around spending cuts. But the flip side of the issue— that is, increasing revenue — is largely ignored. We’ll get into what increasing the government’s revenue could look like and how an approaching expiration date for some Trump-era tax cut provisions could impact taxpayers in the coming years. Also, we’ll hear from UAW President Shawn Fain about the union’s tentative deal with Ford and the outsized CEO salaries that made headlines this year.

