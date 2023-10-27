Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Spending cuts aren’t the only answer to the budget deficit
Oct 26, 2023
Episode 1034

Spending cuts aren’t the only answer to the budget deficit

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
And what's ahead for those Trump-era tax cuts.

There’s been a lot of talk about the ever-growing U.S. federal deficit lately. That discussion has largely revolved around spending cuts. But the flip side of the issue— that is, increasing revenue — is largely ignored. We’ll get into what increasing the government’s revenue could look like and how an approaching expiration date for some Trump-era tax cut provisions could impact taxpayers in the coming years. Also, we’ll hear from UAW President Shawn Fain about the union’s tentative deal with Ford and the outsized CEO salaries that made headlines this year.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:51 AM PDT
8:07
7:48 AM PDT
1:05
3:25 AM PDT
13:26
3:00 AM PDT
1:00
Oct 26, 2023
15:37
Oct 26, 2023
29:41
Oct 25, 2023
32:13
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Marketplace Morning Report
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Stolen River
How We Survive
Stolen River
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply