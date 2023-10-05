Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The speaker ouster and its cost to our democracy
Oct 4, 2023
Episode 1018

The speaker ouster and its cost to our democracy

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Plus, Fat Bear Week is here.

Business in the U.S. House of Representatives has come to a standstill after Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker Tuesday. Fallout has been messy, to say the least. We’ll get into what this historic moment could mean for the health of our democracy. Plus, some jobs are more at risk of being automated by AI than others. And NASA astronauts on the Artemis III mission will head to the moon in style, with a little help from Prada.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

