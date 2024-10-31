Some not-so-scary news for the Fed

This Halloween, we’re looking at some new inflation data that’s got the Federal Reserve in good spirits. Its preferred inflation measure shows inflation fell to 2.1% last month, moving ever-so-closer to the Fed’s 2% target. We’ll get into why core inflation complicates the Fed’s good news. And, we’ll unpack why some Meta investors were spooked when CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will amp up its artificial intelligence spending. Plus, Starbucks is getting a brand makeover, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a World Series win.

Kimberly Adams dressed up as Yor Forger from anime’s “Spy X Family” for Halloween. (Courtesy Adams)

