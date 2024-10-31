Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Some not-so-scary news for the Fed
Oct 31, 2024
Episode 1275

Some not-so-scary news for the Fed

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The latest PCE report show inflation is moving closer to 2%.

This Halloween, we’re looking at some new inflation data that’s got the Federal Reserve in good spirits. Its preferred inflation measure shows inflation fell to 2.1% last month, moving ever-so-closer to the Fed’s 2% target. We’ll get into why core inflation complicates the Fed’s good news. And, we’ll unpack why some Meta investors were spooked when CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will amp up its artificial intelligence spending. Plus, Starbucks is getting a brand makeover, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a World Series win.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Kimberly Adams dressed up as Yor Forger from anime’s “Spy X Family” for Halloween. (Courtesy Adams)

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:05 PM PDT
28:22
2:47 PM PDT
11:40
8:06 AM PDT
8:53
3:06 AM PDT
10:04
Oct 29, 2024
23:55
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads