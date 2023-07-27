AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

So … whaddya wanna know about student loan repayments?
Jul 27, 2023
So … whaddya wanna know about student loan repayments?

You've got questions. We've got answers.

Federal student loan payments have been paused for over three years. Since then, borrowers have got used to the extra room in their budgets for dining, vacations, Beyoncé tickets and more. One listener called in to ask: What happens to the economy when payments start again this fall? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions on President Joe Biden’s new student debt forgiveness plan and why it’s so hard to have student loans wiped out through bankruptcy.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

