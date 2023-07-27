So … whaddya wanna know about student loan repayments?

Federal student loan payments have been paused for over three years. Since then, borrowers have got used to the extra room in their budgets for dining, vacations, Beyoncé tickets and more. One listener called in to ask: What happens to the economy when payments start again this fall? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions on President Joe Biden’s new student debt forgiveness plan and why it’s so hard to have student loans wiped out through bankruptcy.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.