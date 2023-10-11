Shareholders vs. stakeholders, and the purpose of a corporation

Today we’re checking in on what happened after almost 200 high profile CEOs signed a statement in 2019 promising to serve stakeholders like employees and consumers along with their shareholders.

Have those companies made any progress toward fulfilling those nonbinding pledges?

That’s the question Molly Kinder, a fellow at the Metropolitan Policy program at The Brookings Institution, and her co-authors wanted to answer by analyzing the decisions some of those companies made during the first two years of the pandemic.

“The gains were really lopsided,” Kinder said. “When companies did well, it was their very wealthy shareholders and their CEOs that did extremely well, and workers only modestly earned more.”

On the show today, Kinder explains why the Business Roundtable statement made such a splash in 2019, why workers haven’t seen substantial gains since then, and how it’s connected to the latest wave of strikes.

(We reached out to Business Rountable but did not hear back in time for today’s episode.)

Then, we’ll get into what schools funded by the Defense Department can teach us about improving public education across the country. And some Federal Reserve officials think it’s time to cool it with the rate hikes.

Later, we look at the part of the crypto world that’s often overshadowed by grifters and a story of self-checkout woes. Plus, Charlie Sprinkman, founder of Everywhere Is Queer, answers the Make Me Smart question.

