Decoding DemocracyBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Every dollar you invest in Marketplace helps make people smarter about the economy. Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
SCOTUS shakes up SEC
Jun 27, 2024
Episode 1191

SCOTUS shakes up SEC

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What you need to know about the Supreme Court's SEC ruling and what it may mean for other federal agencies.

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a huge blow to the Securities and Exchange Commission today when it ruled against its use of in-house judges to enforce securities fraud laws. We’ll get into why the decision will make the SEC’s job harder and what it could mean for other federal agencies. Plus, we’ll bust a common myth about Social Security and explain why homeownership is key factor in how Americans are faring in this economy.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:12 PM PDT
13:03
2:10 PM PDT
1:05
7:18 AM PDT
9:07
3:04 AM PDT
10:08
Jun 26, 2024
27:48
Jun 26, 2024
10:43
Jun 21, 2024
41:09
Social Security cuts are inevitable by 2035 unless lawmakers act
Election 2024
Social Security cuts are inevitable by 2035 unless lawmakers act
Tulsa's "Black Wall Street" continues to bring dreams to life
Tulsa's "Black Wall Street" continues to bring dreams to life
A lot less rainbow in stores this Pride month
A lot less rainbow in stores this Pride month
401(k) contributions higher than ever, Vanguard says. But is it enough?
401(k) contributions higher than ever, Vanguard says. But is it enough?