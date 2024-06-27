SCOTUS shakes up SEC
The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a huge blow to the Securities and Exchange Commission today when it ruled against its use of in-house judges to enforce securities fraud laws. We’ll get into why the decision will make the SEC’s job harder and what it could mean for other federal agencies. Plus, we’ll bust a common myth about Social Security and explain why homeownership is key factor in how Americans are faring in this economy.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “US Supreme Court faults SEC’s use of in-house judges in latest curbs on agency powers” from Reuters
- “The Supreme Court’s chaotic SEC v. Jarkesy decision endangers ‘hundreds of statutes'” from Vox
- “Social Security cuts are inevitable by 2035 unless lawmakers act” from Marketplace
- “How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation” from Marketplace
- “Credit card delinquencies are climbing” from Marketplace
- “Are we living in a K-shaped economy?” from Marketplace
