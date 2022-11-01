Scared that affirmative action might go away?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Supreme Court is hearing two cases on affirmative action in higher education. We’ll talk about what it means for race and diversity across society, from college campuses to corporate America. Plus, can haunted houses ease stress and anxiety? And, Kimberly gets in the Halloween spirit by sharing a few jokes and last-minute costume ideas.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Highlights: Supreme Court Hears Affirmative Action Cases from Harvard and U.N.C.” from The New York Times
- “Why we like scary things: The science of recreational fear” from The Washington Post
- “Haunted houses and scary movies may actually help reduce stress, lower anxiety. Here’s how to have the best experience this Halloween” from CNBC
- “Why do St. Louis kids tell jokes on Halloween?” from STL magazine
- Tweet from @nick_kapur on mundane Halloween costumes
If you’ve got a question for the hosts or your own answer to the Make Me Smart question, call 508-U-B-SMART and leave us a voicemail. You can email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.