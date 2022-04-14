Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Russia’s ruble is strong … for now.
Apr 13, 2022
Episode 641

Russia’s ruble is strong … for now.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, your questions on shift work, the worker shortage and taxes.

The strength of Russia’s ruble even in the face of sanctions from the West has surprised some. This Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll get into some of the ways Russia’s worked to prop up its currency, and how long those actions might work. We’ll also tackle your questions about shift work and health, the worker shortage and taxes.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Do you have a question for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday? Send a voice memo or email to makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:31 PM PDT
17:39
4:20 PM PDT
26:39
2:18 PM PDT
1:50
7:25 AM PDT
7:38
2:19 AM PDT
6:07
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
After Ukraine invasion, Germany reconsiders trading with autocrats
After Ukraine invasion, Germany reconsiders trading with autocrats
Companies like Amazon spend millions on anti-union efforts. Where’s that money going? 
Companies like Amazon spend millions on anti-union efforts. Where’s that money going? 
California utility PG&E agrees to pay $55 million settlement to avoid fire prosecution
California utility PG&E agrees to pay $55 million settlement to avoid fire prosecution
Visual artists see NFTs as a new opportunity to connect with their communities
Visual artists see NFTs as a new opportunity to connect with their communities