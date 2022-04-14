Russia’s ruble is strong … for now.
The strength of Russia’s ruble even in the face of sanctions from the West has surprised some. This Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll get into some of the ways Russia’s worked to prop up its currency, and how long those actions might work. We’ll also tackle your questions about shift work and health, the worker shortage and taxes.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Russia’s ruble rebound raises questions of sanctions’ impact” from the Associated Press
- “How Russia rescued the ruble” from Planet Money
- “Can the U.S. really reduce the Russian ruble to rubble?” from NBC News
- Janet Nguyen’s reporting on The Night Shift for Marketplace
- “Recent News about Night Shift Work and Cancer: What Does it Mean for Workers?” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- “Night Shift Work Linked to Infertility in Women” from Fertility Science
- “The night shift is back as Americans work overtime to clear backlogs” from News7H
- “Omicron worries could keep some workers out of labor force” from Marketplace
- “Early Retirement During Covid vs Social Security Data Puzzle US Economists” from Bloomberg
