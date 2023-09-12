Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Retail theft and capitalism today
Sep 11, 2023
Episode 1001

Retail theft and capitalism today

Scott Olson/Getty Images
What's really going on?

There’s been a lot of reporting lately about a rise in retail theft and a growing shoplifting problem. But a closer look at those claims and the relevant data seems to suggest a different story. We also revisit the attack on the World Trade Center and consider how American unity and perceptions have changed in the past 22 years. We end with some smiles about Mother Nature and a significant discovery that could be a big deal for the clean energy economy.

ICYMI: To mark our 1,000th episode, we’re giving away a free Make Me Smart bingo card to every newsletter subscriber. Sign up at marketplace.org/newsletters.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

