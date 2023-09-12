Retail theft and capitalism today
There’s been a lot of reporting lately about a rise in retail theft and a growing shoplifting problem. But a closer look at those claims and the relevant data seems to suggest a different story. We also revisit the attack on the World Trade Center and consider how American unity and perceptions have changed in the past 22 years. We end with some smiles about Mother Nature and a significant discovery that could be a big deal for the clean energy economy.
- “Is retail theft really rising?” from Marketplace
- “Today, Explained: Blame Capitalism: Souring on the system” from Apple Podcasts
- “September 11, 2001 — The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” from Comedy Central
- “Spain federation president Rubiales resigns amid kiss fallout” from ESPN
- “Ancient Supervolcano in US May Hide Largest Lithium Deposit Ever Found” from Science Alert
- “In a 1st, scientists grow human kidneys inside developing pig embryos” from Live Science
- “How We Survive” from Marketplace
