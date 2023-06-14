This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Reddit’s pricing protest
Jun 14, 2023
Episode 945

Reddit’s pricing protest

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The days of free data access might be over.

This week, thousands of Reddit’s most popular communities went offline to protest the company’s move to start collecting fees for access to its API, or application programming interface. One listener called in to ask what all the fuss is about. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about how we keep track of consumer debt and the relationship between the underground economy and gross domestic product.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

