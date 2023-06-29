This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Recession? What recession?
Jun 28, 2023
Episode 955

Recession? What recession?

Plus, an "Oh snap!" tweet from President Biden.

Some economists have been warning of an imminent recession in the United States for over a year now. But so far, it has yet to strike. We’ll get into the different ways economists are thinking about how a so-called recession might play out. Also, humans are having a profound, literally axis-shifting impact on Planet Earth. And, how company crackdowns on sharing memberships hurt single people.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

