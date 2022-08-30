Productivity: an early warning sign?

PROH-ductivity? Or PRAH-ductivity? Either way, American workers are becoming less productive.

By that, we mean there’s been drops in productivity for two back-to-back quarters. Translation: On the whole, we’re producing fewer widgets per hour worked.

But the recent slowdown isn’t anything new. While productivity did spike momentarily last year, it’s actually been slowing for more than a decade.

Productivity is sort of the secret sauce of economic growth. “It matters because it leads to higher incomes. It drives a richer society. It basically drives higher standards of living for the United States and around the world,” said Kweilin Ellingrud, a director of the McKinsey Global Institute, where she leads research on global productivity.

On the show today, Ellingrud provides more context for that slowdown, explains how the “quiet quitting” phenomenon factors into this trend and what it all means for our economy.

Later, the Federal Reserve is manifesting lower inflation and the markets are finally getting with the program. Also, a birth control pill for men is in the works.

Plus, could our electric car future mean range anxiety for gas car drivers? And, an answer to the Make Me Smart question that got us all a bit misty-eyed.

