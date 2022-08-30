Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Productivity: an early warning sign?
Aug 30, 2022
Episode 742

Productivity: an early warning sign?

And how "quiet quitting" factors into the slowdown.

PROH-ductivity? Or PRAH-ductivity? Either way, American workers are becoming less productive.

By that, we mean there’s been drops in productivity for two back-to-back quarters. Translation: On the whole, we’re producing fewer widgets per hour worked.

But the recent slowdown isn’t anything new. While productivity did spike momentarily last year, it’s actually been slowing for more than a decade.

Productivity is sort of the secret sauce of economic growth. “It matters because it leads to higher incomes. It drives a richer society. It basically drives higher standards of living for the United States and around the world,” said Kweilin Ellingrud, a director of the McKinsey Global Institute, where she leads research on global productivity.

On the show today, Ellingrud provides more context for that slowdown, explains how the “quiet quitting” phenomenon factors into this trend and what it all means for our economy.

Later, the Federal Reserve is manifesting lower inflation and the markets are finally getting with the program. Also, a birth control pill for men is in the works.

Plus, could our electric car future mean range anxiety for gas car drivers? And, an answer to the Make Me Smart question that got us all a bit misty-eyed.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What is something you thought you knew, but later found out you were wrong about? We’re looking for your answers to the Make Me Smart question. Submit yours at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

