What happens when private equity firms own nursing homes?

The long-term care industry has been plagued by unaffordable prices and staffing shortages, squeezed by growing demand as the country ages.

But public health officials have been voicing concerns about another, more hidden issue: the rise of private-equity-owned nursing homes.

“We found that these facilities have higher hospitalization rates, higher rates of emergency department visits, higher Medicare spending on residents,” said Mark Unruh, professor of population health sciences at Weill Cornell Medical College. “Other studies have shown that they have higher mortality rates as well.”

On the show today, Unruh breaks down the long-term care industry, how nursing homes are impacted by private equity ownership, and what high, convoluted costs and staffing shortages mean for aging Americans seeking nursing home care.

