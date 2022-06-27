Post-Roe, business not as usual
After last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, we’re tracking the fallout from the business perspective. From CVS to Meta, companies are making changes that may impact reproductive health care. Plus, listen up, space geeks! We’ve got news about NASA’s return to the moon. And, what do Mason jars have to do with space exploration? We’ll make you smart.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Jan. 6 Panel Abruptly Sets Tuesday Hearing on ‘Recently Obtained Evidence’” from The New York Times
- The cover of the July 4 issue of The New Yorker
- “CVS capping purchases of Plan B pills to ensure consistent supply” from CNBC
- “Facebook Is Banning People Who Say They Will Mail Abortion Pills” from Vice
- “NASA Completes Artemis I Moon Rocket Test, Moves Forward Toward Launch” from SciTech Daily
- “How a teen lifeguard took on the gender pay gap — and what she gained” from The Washington Post
- Ball Aerospace: A company known for Mason jars helped with NASA’s Orion capsule from Slate
We want to hear from you. Leave us a question or comment at makemesmart@marketplace.org or at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
