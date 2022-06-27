Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Post-Roe, business not as usual
Jun 27, 2022
Episode 701

Post-Roe, business not as usual

We're tracking the changes coming to companies across the United States.

After last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, we’re tracking the fallout from the business perspective. From CVS to Meta, companies are making changes that may impact reproductive health care. Plus, listen up, space geeks! We’ve got news about NASA’s return to the moon. And, what do Mason jars have to do with space exploration? We’ll make you smart.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

