The politics of a booming energy industry
Today, the Biden administration is pausing decisions on building new liquefied natural gas export plants. But energy production in the United States is roaring, which poses a political conundrum for both parties. We’ll explain why. Plus, the latest on the back and forth over a bipartisan border deal and why the House isn’t playing ball. Later, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
