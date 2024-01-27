My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The politics of a booming energy industry
Jan 26, 2024
Episode 1085

The politics of a booming energy industry

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Plus, we'll talk vibenomics.

Today, the Biden administration is pausing decisions on building new liquefied natural gas export plants. But energy production in the United States is roaring, which poses a political conundrum for both parties. We’ll explain why. Plus, the latest on the back and forth over a bipartisan border deal and why the House isn’t playing ball. Later, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:39 PM PST
21:10
3:40 PM PST
26:33
1:54 PM PST
1:05
8:22 AM PST
6:53
Jan 26, 2024
11:04
Jan 25, 2024
3:44
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
Boeing timeline: What led to the problems with the 737 Max?
Boeing timeline: What led to the problems with the 737 Max?
Rents for New York retail space haven’t caught up to pre-pandemic highs
Rents for New York retail space haven’t caught up to pre-pandemic highs
Safe parking programs are difficult to fund, but sorely needed
Safe parking programs are difficult to fund, but sorely needed
FDR's New Deal transformed the economy. Could Biden do the same?
Breaking Ground
FDR's New Deal transformed the economy. Could Biden do the same?