Police response to Texas school shooting draws scrutiny
In today’s show, we’re talking about the aftermath of the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. As further details emerge, law enforcement’s response during the shooting is raising questions. We’ll be watching for more information about the timeline of events. Plus, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s open to working with Democrats to address gun violence. But the Senate is adjourned for a week in observance of Memorial Day. Finally, we get a much-needed smile out of an interesting idiom.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Uvalde Shooter Fired Outside School for 12 Minutes Before Entering” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Uvalde Live Updates: Police Defend Response to School Massacre” from The New York Times
- “‘Show Us the Carnage’” from Breaking the News
- The U.S. Senate adjourns from Burgess Everett on Twitter
- “Exclusive: McConnell says he has directed Cornyn to engage with Democrats on a ‘bipartisan solution’ on gun violence” from CNN
- Tragic news about one shooting victim’s family from Twitter
- “Bill making abortion illegal starting at conception signed by Oklahoma governor” from Tulsa World
