Our very first episode of the year!
Jan 9, 2023
Episode 836

Our very first episode of the year!

It's already newsworthy.

Happy New Year! We’re back from our holiday break to discuss some of the biggest news stories of 2023 so far, including last week’s C-SPAN soap opera. New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made some serious concessions to win that could spell out a future mess for debt limit and budget negotiations. Plus, why interest rates will likely stay up — for a while — and what that means for the economy. And, some good news about our planet: The ozone layer is healing!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Do you (like Kimberly) already have some big thoughts about 2023? Share them with us! We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

