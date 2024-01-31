My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Our takeaway from the Big Tech CEO hearing
Jan 31, 2024
Episode 1088

Our takeaway from the Big Tech CEO hearing

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Plus, a newsy and overcaffeinated rant.

Today, U.S. senators grilled the CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X and other social media companies on online child safety. And while there’s lots of blame to go around, aren’t lawmakers responsible for making laws to protect kids? Get ready for a Kai rant. Plus, how the system we use to pick presidential candidates has fallen apart. And a new discovery on the power of music!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:45 PM PST
14:18
2:02 PM PST
1:05
7:34 AM PST
10:56
3:04 AM PST
13:48
Jan 30, 2024
27:11
Jan 25, 2024
3:44
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
Why traders will be hanging on the Federal Reserve's every word Wednesday
Why traders will be hanging on the Federal Reserve's every word Wednesday
Who’s afraid of our $34 trillion national debt?
National Debt
Who’s afraid of our $34 trillion national debt?
Gaza: UN urges donors to reconsider funding freeze
Marketplace Morning Report
Gaza: UN urges donors to reconsider funding freeze
TV ads speak directly to consumers' economic anxiety
TV ads speak directly to consumers' economic anxiety