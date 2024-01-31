Our takeaway from the Big Tech CEO hearing
Today, U.S. senators grilled the CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X and other social media companies on online child safety. And while there’s lots of blame to go around, aren’t lawmakers responsible for making laws to protect kids? Get ready for a Kai rant. Plus, how the system we use to pick presidential candidates has fallen apart. And a new discovery on the power of music!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Social Media Company CEOs Testify on Online Child Sexual Exploitation” from C-SPAN
- “The Real Reason We’re Stuck with Trump v. Biden” from Politico
- “Did a Young Democratic Activist in 1968 Pave the Way for Donald Trump?” from Politico
- “Music found to cause similar emotions and bodily sensations across cultures” from Phys.org
- “Bodily maps of musical sensations across cultures” from PNAS
