Our holiday party episode
For our final episode of 2022, we’re throwing a holiday party with music, Santa hats, drinks and our favorite game, Half-Full/Half-Empty. But we can’t forget about the News Fix. Today, we’re talking about a surge in COVID cases amid the holiday travel season. Also, the struggle to find housing in D.C. is real. We’ll explain what happened to a soon-to-be congressman when he went apartment hunting. Plus, we want to hear about your New Year’s resolutions!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “WTO says Trump’s steel tariffs violated global trade rules” from Politico
- “Maxwell Frost, future Gen Z congressman, denied D.C. apartment over bad credit” from The Washington Post
- “BofA Chief Moynihan Says He Likes His Job, Hasn’t Focused on Yellen’s” from Bloomberg
- Los Angeles County COVID Case Tracker from The New York Times
- “Hellmann’s Wants You to Put Mayo in Your Eggnog This Holiday Season” from Food & Wine
- “Mayonnaise eggnog? Here’s why brands still gamble on wacky food promotions” from Marketplace
- “Who Is—and Isn’t—Getting a Holiday Bonus This Year” from The Wall Street Journal
- Holiday Gift Guides from Wirecutter
- “The jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ soundtrack swings on after 57 years” from NPR
- “‘Metaverse’ lost the word of the year contest to ‘goblin mode'” from Business Insider
We’ll be back with new shows Jan. 9! Until then, we’re dropping some of our top episodes of the year in your feeds.
If you’d like to share your New Year’s resolutions, leave us a voicemail at (508) U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
