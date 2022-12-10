How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Our holiday party episode
Dec 9, 2022
Episode 831

Our holiday party episode

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Feat. Kai and Kimberly in Santa hats.

For our final episode of 2022, we’re throwing a holiday party with music, Santa hats, drinks and our favorite game, Half-Full/Half-Empty. But we can’t forget about the News Fix. Today, we’re talking about a surge in COVID cases amid the holiday travel season. Also, the struggle to find housing in D.C. is real. We’ll explain what happened to a soon-to-be congressman when he went apartment hunting. Plus, we want to hear about your New Year’s resolutions!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We’ll be back with new shows Jan. 9! Until then, we’re dropping some of our top episodes of the year in your feeds.

If you’d like to share your New Year’s resolutions, leave us a voicemail at (508) U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:20 PM PST
25:25
4:08 PM PST
28:58
1:50 PM PST
1:50
7:46 AM PST
7:45
Dec 9, 2022
9:12
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Dec 7, 2022
35:02
Most financial aid offers have a fuzzy bottom line, GAO reports
Most financial aid offers have a fuzzy bottom line, GAO reports
Wholesale inflation seems to be ebbing. Will it be enough for the Fed to ease up on rate hikes?
Wholesale inflation seems to be ebbing. Will it be enough for the Fed to ease up on rate hikes?
Troubled trading app Robinhood hopes to lure back users — with retirement accounts
Troubled trading app Robinhood hopes to lure back users — with retirement accounts
For bars and restaurants across the U.S., the World Cup is bringing in revenue and new fans
For bars and restaurants across the U.S., the World Cup is bringing in revenue and new fans

😱 Halfpriced hoodies! 😱 

This weekend only, when you donate $90 or $8/month, you can snag our cozy new Marketplace zipup hoodie. Don’t wait– this offer ends Sunday at midnight.  

Donate Now