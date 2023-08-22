Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Our driverless car future
Aug 22, 2023
Episode 988

Our driverless car future

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Are we there yet?

Robotaxis Cruise and Waymo recently scored a big win when California regulators allowed them to expand their services and begin charging fares in San Francisco. But now the self-driving taxi companies are hitting some speedbumps.

“What is happening in San Francisco is that these cars, while they’re doing a pretty good job of driving people around, they seem to keep getting into trouble,” said Joann Muller, a transportation reporter for Axios.

Robotaxis have been causing traffic jams, colliding with fire trucks and one even got stuck in cement. So what does this all mean for our driverless car future?

On the show today: Muller explains where we’re at with self-driving technology, why all eyes are on San Francisco, and who will make the rules of the road as robotaxi companies grow. Plus, the human-to-human connection that driverless cars are missing.

Then, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimundo is the next cabinet member in line for a trip to China. We’ll get into why the visit might be a little tense. And, some Americans are finding creative avenues to homeownership in spite of an unfavorable housing market.

Later, our listeners recommend some summer reads. And, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from Mark Clouse, President and CEO of Campbell’s Soup.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Our driverless car future
