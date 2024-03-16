Our annual cherry blossom episode
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
On today’s edition of Economics on Tap, we’ll get into some news while celebrating cherry blossom season in Washington, D.C. The National Association of Realtors agreed to settle a slew of lawsuits and change its rules on commissions. We’ll discuss how the fallout could impact the way we buy and sell homes in the United States. And, an usual political money phenomenon is the hot new thing in political strategy. Plus, we’ll play a blossom-themed round of This or That!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Kushner Developing Deals Overseas Even as His Father-in-Law Runs for President” from The New York Times
- “Boeing Tells Airlines to Check 787 Cockpit Seats After Mishap on Latam Flight” from The Wall Street Journal
- “An Obscure Group Hounded Kyrsten Sinema for Years — and It Worked. Is This a Sign of Things to Come?” from Politico
- “National Association of Realtors Agrees to Slash Commissions to Settle Lawsuits” from The New York Times
- “What the National Association of Realtors’ settlement means” from NBC News
- “Our TikTok Peeps diorama contest winners for 2023” from The Washington Post
Donate to our nonprofit newsroom today and we’ll thank you with a sticker, mug, tote bag or T-shirt featuring our throwback logo! https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.