My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan non-profit newsroom 💜 Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Our annual cherry blossom episode
Mar 15, 2024
Episode 1119

Our annual cherry blossom episode

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, thoughts on Peeps and pie.

On today’s edition of Economics on Tap, we’ll get into some news while celebrating cherry blossom season in Washington, D.C. The National Association of Realtors agreed to settle a slew of lawsuits and change its rules on commissions. We’ll discuss how the fallout could impact the way we buy and sell homes in the United States. And, an usual political money phenomenon is the hot new thing in political strategy. Plus, we’ll play a blossom-themed round of This or That!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Donate to our nonprofit newsroom today and we’ll thank you with a sticker, mug, tote bag or T-shirt featuring our throwback logo! https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:06 PM PDT
29:06
4:00 PM PDT
26:35
2:08 PM PDT
1:05
8:27 AM PDT
8:52
3:14 AM PDT
15:28
Mar 14, 2024
31:49
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Hey TikTok, beware the Ides of March
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Hey TikTok, beware the Ides of March
Recent immigrants have filled labor gaps, boosted job creation, experts say
Recent immigrants have filled labor gaps, boosted job creation, experts say
Highways isolate urban communities nationwide. $3 billion from Washington aims to fix that.
Highways isolate urban communities nationwide. $3 billion from Washington aims to fix that.
The cost of tax season is getting higher
The cost of tax season is getting higher