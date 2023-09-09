Our 1,000th episode!
We’re in the quadruple digits, y’all, and we’re celebrating! But first we’ll dive into the news with an exciting development on Mars — how NASA’s Perseverance space rover is generating oxygen on the Red Planet. And a new climate change report card shows that we’ve averted the worst-case scenarios, but there’s still a long way to go. Plus, we’re marking this special episode with a new game of Would You Rather featuring a special (and beloved) guest!
- “Perseverance Mars rover wraps up MOXIE oxygen-making experiment” from Space
- “FAA Orders SpaceX to Take Dozens of Steps Before Future Starship Flights” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Africa proposes global carbon taxes to fight climate change” from BBC News
- “U.N. Report Card Shows World Is Far From Meeting Climate Goals” from The New York Times
