Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Our 1,000th episode!
Sep 8, 2023
Episode 1000

Our 1,000th episode!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We've got it all: balloons, bingo and banana pants!

We’re in the quadruple digits, y’all, and we’re celebrating! But first we’ll dive into the news with an exciting development on Mars — how NASA’s Perseverance space rover is generating oxygen on the Red Planet. And a new climate change report card shows that we’ve averted the worst-case scenarios, but there’s still a long way to go. Plus, we’re marking this special episode with a new game of Would You Rather featuring a special (and beloved) guest!

Here’s everything we talked about:

Thank you to those who tuned in to the livestream. If you missed it, you can find it here. Let us know if you’ve got questions about the economy, business or technology. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:44 PM PDT
27:47
4:12 PM PDT
26:47
1:51 PM PDT
1:05
7:25 AM PDT
7:30
3:27 AM PDT
12:02
Sep 6, 2023
27:16
Sep 5, 2023
30:07
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Banks in Turmoil
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
Inside J.C. Penney's $1 billion plan to boost business
Inside J.C. Penney's $1 billion plan to boost business
Why do some states still have a grocery tax?
Why do some states still have a grocery tax?