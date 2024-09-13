One giant leap for private SpaceX-ploration
Today, SpaceX’s crew of billionaire Jared Isaacman and three other private astronauts completed the world’s first-ever commercial spacewalk. We’ll get into it. And, Congress is quickly approaching yet another deadline to avoid a government shutdown. What’s holding up lawmakers from voting on a temporary spending bill? Plus, we’ll break down what’s been going on with oil prices this week and the latest in Apple’s foray into the world of artificial intelligence.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronauts complete 1st private spacewalk (video)” from Space
- “Speaker Johnson pulls Wednesday vote on government funding plan amid GOP divisions” from CNN Politics
- “House Speaker Johnson pulls government funding bill” from CNBC
- “Oil prices close at lowest level since December 2021 as OPEC cuts forecast” from CNBC
- “Apple Intelligence comes to iPhone, iPad, and Mac starting next month” from Apple
