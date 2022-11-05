Oil industry: Help wanted

If you’re looking for a job in the oil and gas industry, chances are it’s yours. The jobless rate for the U.S. oil industry is at a historic low, and producers are scrambling for workers. We’ll explain what this means for President Joe Biden’s plan to ramp up production and bring down gasoline prices. Plus, new revelations about Russian atrocities in Ukraine. On a lighter note, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty! And, guest host Andy Uhler’s dog makes a surprise appearance.

