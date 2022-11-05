How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Oil industry: Help wanted
Nov 4, 2022
Episode 809

Loren Elliott/AFP via Getty Images
We'll dig into the latest jobs report.

If you’re looking for a job in the oil and gas industry, chances are it’s yours. The jobless rate for the U.S. oil industry is at a historic low, and producers are scrambling for workers. We’ll explain what this means for President Joe Biden’s plan to ramp up production and bring down gasoline prices. Plus, new revelations about Russian atrocities in Ukraine. On a lighter note, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty! And, guest host Andy Uhler’s dog makes a surprise appearance.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART. You can also send an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

