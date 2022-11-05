Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after.
Oil industry: Help wanted
If you’re looking for a job in the oil and gas industry, chances are it’s yours. The jobless rate for the U.S. oil industry is at a historic low, and producers are scrambling for workers. We’ll explain what this means for President Joe Biden’s plan to ramp up production and bring down gasoline prices. Plus, new revelations about Russian atrocities in Ukraine. On a lighter note, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty! And, guest host Andy Uhler’s dog makes a surprise appearance.
Here's everything we talked about today:
