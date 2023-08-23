Nvidia is riding the AI wave

Behind the scenes: Join Kai Ryssdal, Nancy Farghalli and Jennifer Pak for an exclusive look at their reporting in China.
The virtual event will take place on Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. CT.
Not yet an Investor? Donate any amount to join!
The computer chipmaker Nvidia doubled its revenue from a year ago due to a surge in demand for special chips used to run AI systems like ChatGPT. We’ll get into the geopolitical backdrop of the current chip boom. And, half of today’s homebuyers are first-time purchasers despite a historically unaffordable housing market. We’ll unpack that paradox. Plus, have you played Tradle yet?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.
Behind the scenes: Join Kai Ryssdal, Nancy Farghalli and Jennifer Pak for an exclusive look at their reporting in China.
The virtual event will take place on Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. CT.
Not yet an Investor? Donate any amount to join!