Nvidia is riding the AI wave
Aug 23, 2023
Nvidia is riding the AI wave

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Plus, a Wordle variation for econ nerds.

The computer chipmaker Nvidia doubled its revenue from a year ago due to a surge in demand for special chips used to run AI systems like ChatGPT. We’ll get into the geopolitical backdrop of the current chip boom. And, half of today’s homebuyers are first-time purchasers despite a historically unaffordable housing market. We’ll unpack that paradox. Plus, have you played Tradle yet?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

